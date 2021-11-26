Smyrna hosts Hanukkah, Christmas events

The Smyrna Optimist Santa House. Free. Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Bring your wish list and have your picture taken with Santa. Pets are welcome, too. No reservations are needed. All photos are free. Funds raised from this event will be donated to the Shop with a Hero Program by the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation. bit.ly/2YQZgWo

6-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 11, 18, 19, 20, 21

1-4 p.m. Dec. 4, 5

Smyrna Christmas Concert: Atlanta Christmas Extravaganza. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 11 with table reservations open now. $25/Smyrna resident, $35/nonresident for ages 18+. Brawner Hall Banquet Hall, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Listen to an eight-piece All-Star band, performing Christmas music that will include traditional, spiritual and pop favorites. Each 48-inch table will come with six chairs. smyrnaga.gov, bit.ly/3HwOS7Y Reservations until noon Dec. 3: bit.ly/3njJsVI

Smyrna Shop with a Hero. Dec. 14. With the help of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, about 80 students from Smyrna elementary schools will be able to shop for toys and items they may need such as clothing, shoes and hats. A party completes the day with a warm lunch, more toys, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with their public safety heroes. Each child also will be given a holiday meal to take home to their families. denise@smyrnapsf.org Monetary contributions: smyrnapsf.org/support