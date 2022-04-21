Smyrna honors students, educators and volunteers at awards event

Teachers, students and supporters at 16 Smyrna schools were honored during an education awards ceremony Thursday.
The invitation-only Mayor’s Education Awards & Dinner took place at the Smyrna Community Center.
Honored were Melissa Martinez, a teacher at Smyrna Elementary; Russell Elementary volunteers Mike and Teresa Maurer; and the Marietta-Roswell alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc., which serves as a business partner to the International Academy of Smyrna.
About 50 outstanding students were also honored.
Mayor Derek Norton provided opening remarks and Atlanta Braves in-game host Mark Owens emceed the event.
Former Mayor Max Bacon started the awards ceremony in 2006.
“It is so important to give special recognition to our students and educators in Smyrna,” Norton said in a statement. “A huge congratulations to our well-deserving 2021-2022 honorees.”
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office