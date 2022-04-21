ajc logo
X

Smyrna honors students, educators and volunteers at awards event

Pictured is a 2020 image of Julia Sargent addressing her fifth grade glass at Argyle Elementary in Smyrna. Teachers, students and supporters at 16 Smyrna schools including Argyle will be honored during an education awards ceremony Thursday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pictured is a 2020 image of Julia Sargent addressing her fifth grade glass at Argyle Elementary in Smyrna. Teachers, students and supporters at 16 Smyrna schools including Argyle will be honored during an education awards ceremony Thursday.

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Teachers, students and supporters at 16 Smyrna schools were honored during an education awards ceremony Thursday.

The invitation-only Mayor’s Education Awards & Dinner took place at the Smyrna Community Center.

Honored were Melissa Martinez, a teacher at Smyrna Elementary; Russell Elementary volunteers Mike and Teresa Maurer; and the Marietta-Roswell alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc., which serves as a business partner to the International Academy of Smyrna.

About 50 outstanding students were also honored.

Mayor Derek Norton provided opening remarks and Atlanta Braves in-game host Mark Owens emceed the event.

Former Mayor Max Bacon started the awards ceremony in 2006.

“It is so important to give special recognition to our students and educators in Smyrna,” Norton said in a statement. “A huge congratulations to our well-deserving 2021-2022 honorees.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process1h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
52m ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
41m ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
3h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
3h ago
April 21, 2022 Tucker - DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks to members of the press during a news conference outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the shooting outside a skating rink earlier this month that left 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson severely injured. DeKalb County police announced the arrest at a news conference. No motive was released. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
2h ago
The Latest
Exhibit showcases 19th century Marietta in photographs
Taste of Marietta returns on April 24
Acworth fundraiser concert will be April 23
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
23h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top