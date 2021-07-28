ajc logo
Smyrna hearings on tax rate to be Aug. 2

Even though the tax rate is expected to stay the same as it has been since at least 2016, two public hearings will be held on a property tax increase on Aug. 2 by Smyrna city officials. Contributed
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Smyrna city officials will hold two public hearings at 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2 on a proposed increase in property taxes - even though the millage rate will remain the same as it has been since at least 2016.

The meetings will be held at A. Max Bacon City Hall, Council Chambers, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna, where the vote also will be taken during the 7 p.m. meeting on whether to keep the same 8.99 millage rate.

However, that millage rate will require an increase in property taxes by 6.16 percent.

Still, the proposed millage rate of 8.99 mills will result in an increase of 0.522 mills.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.468 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a house with a fair market value of $350,000 is about $67.86.

This proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is around $109.62.

Information: bit.ly/3l5uXnP

