Smyrna Council splits but okays 144 residential units

By two 4-3 votes, the Smyrna City Council agreed on Jan. 19 to annex nearly 24 acres from Cobb County and approve 144 residential units.
Soon to be a part of Ward 1 on Feb. 1, the 134 single-family attached units and 10 single-family detached units will be located at 2320 Campbell Road and developed by InLine Communities and Toll Brothers.
Projected sales prices for each unit are $450,000 to $525,000.
Voting their approval both times were Councilmembers Glenn Pickens, Travis Lindley, Charles Welch and Tim Gould.
Against were Councilmembers Austin Wagner, Susan Wilkinson and Lewis Wheaton.
While this rezoning was recommended for denial by the city’s Planning Board, the city’s Community Development staff advised approval because “the development meets many goals and policies in the Comprehensive Plan and Spring Road LCI, which serve to support housing diversity in the area.”
Information: bit.ly/395mrhU, TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Georgia