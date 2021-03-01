Smyrna bans religious, political, other messages

Plainview Outdoor Advertising will use a portion of the revenue share to replace a percentage of the existing shelters each year and provide weekly maintenance and digital advertising.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, that means the advertising revenue share will be:

Contract years 1 - 5 / minimum guarantee $67,200

Contract years 6 - 10 / minimum guarantee $70,560

Contract years 11 - 15 / minimum guarantee $74,088

Option years 1 - 5 / minimum guarantee $77,792

Plainview will be responsible for weekly trash pickup, quarterly pressure washing, general upkeep of the shelters and the surrounding area and repair and upkeep of all of its digitals.

Also, Plainview will assist Smyrna with the installation of new shelters at a rate of at least five per year until all Smyrna bus shelters have been replaced, with the design to be chosen by city officials.

After the initial five-year term, the payments from Plainview to Smyrna will increase automatically by 5% for each additional five-year period.

Information: smyrnaga.gov