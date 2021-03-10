Seven Cobb libraries reopening on March 15

Seven Cobb County Public Library branches will open again on Monday, according to a county statement.
They are East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
These libraries will return to limited in-person services under health and safety guidelines of Cobb County and public health authorities for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the statement added.
The facilities will be open for patrons to browse, check out items, use a limited number of public computers and other services.
“Our Cobb library teams work hard to develop ways to open access to library spaces and resources in support of Cobb families, schools, adult learners and the community as a whole,” Cobb Library Director Helen Poyer said.
“This shared commitment to service, safety and resiliency runs deep,” she added.
Curbside services will continue at these seven branches and the following libraries: Gritters, Kemp, Powder Springs, Sibley and Stratton.
For information on library locations and services, visit CobbCounty.org/library/news/library-express.