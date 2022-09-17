ajc logo
Senior Day at North Georgia State Fair is Sept. 23

With many free activities, Senior Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 during the 90th annual North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Senior Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 during the 90th annual North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

While supplies last, a free breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m.

Free activities for senior citizens are planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23, with food vendors open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shuttles will run throughout the park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then free admission will be offered to senior citizens, ages 55 and older, when the fair opens at 4 p.m.

Call 770-528-5355 for information about breakfast and bingo.

Information: NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com or bit.ly/3QeZYS6

Carolyn Cunningham
