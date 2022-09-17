Senior Day at North Georgia State Fair is Sept. 23

Senior Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 during the 90th annual North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
While supplies last, a free breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m.
Free activities for senior citizens are planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23, with food vendors open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shuttles will run throughout the park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then free admission will be offered to senior citizens, ages 55 and older, when the fair opens at 4 p.m.
Call 770-528-5355 for information about breakfast and bingo.
Information: NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com or bit.ly/3QeZYS6
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest