See New Year’s events at The Strand

A film and a concert will be this year’s concluding events at The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta.
With Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, “Sleepless in Seattle” (PG, 1988) will be shown at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at $10 each.
The two-hour movie will be preceded by a free, live concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ for 30 minutes.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 31, “The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie” by The Georgia Players Guild will cost $45 or $80 each.
Buy tickets at EarlSmithStrand.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Associated Press
The Latest