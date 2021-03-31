X

Saturday hours returning to Cobb libraries

Beginning April 10, Saturday hours will be restored in person to seven Cobb libraries and curbside to a few more Cobb libraries. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Saturday hours will return April 10 for Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) locations as a first step in renewing library hours six days a week throughout the county.

Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Weekday hours will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays.

The first phase of this round of reopenings will add Saturday in-person hours for the seven libraries that now offer limited services – East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb. Libraries currently offering only curbside service – Gritters, Kemp and Sibley - will expand the service to include Saturdays, starting April 10.

The Stratton and Powder Springs libraries will offer curbside service only on April 10 before expanding public access to in-person limited services Mondays to Saturdays, beginning April 12.

Information: CobbCounty.org/library.

