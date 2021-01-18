‘Root House TV’ launched from Marietta

As part of a new educational initiative at the William Root House Museum & Garden in Marietta, Cobb Landmarks - with historians, local businesses owners and “celebrities” - are hosting a new series of entertaining, educational videos about everyday life during the 1860s.
These videos will be viewable online and on touchscreen displays throughout the Root House campus, showing modern-day people trying their hand at 19th-century tasks, according to Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks and the William Root House.
The first video in the series was filmed in the cookhouse at the Root House Museum.
For the video, Cobb Landmarks reached out to Pie Bar to see if they would be interested in baking a pie using the 1850s cast-iron cookstove at the museum.
Lauren Bolden, who owns Pie Bar with her husband Cody, agreed to take part in the project.
During filming, she discussed the ingredients and the original 1845 apple pie recipe she used.
From Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar in Marietta, Brielle Gaines, CEO & co-founder, and Mariah Rutledge, manager, set a formal afternoon tea, using instructions from “Mrs. Crowen’s American Lady’s Cookery Book” published in the 1860s.
Another video features local entertainers taste-testing popular 19th-century dishes, including dandelion greens, beef tongue stew and vinegar pie - all prepared by local food historian Clarissa Clifton and her associates.
“It’s my hope that these and future videos will provide a bit of levity and entertainment to educators and students,” Beemon said.
To view the videos and make a contribution to help fund future videos, visit RootHouseMuseum.com/TV.
Owned and operated by Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the William Root House is one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area.
Interactive touchscreens and comprehensive exhibits tell visitors about life in antebellum Georgia.
Home to the Root family from 1845 to 1886, the house and property have been restored to their circa 1860 appearance.
Information: CobbLandmarks.com