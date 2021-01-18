‘Root House TV’ launched from Marietta

During filming, she discussed the ingredients and the original 1845 apple pie recipe she used.

From Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar in Marietta, Brielle Gaines, CEO & co-founder, and Mariah Rutledge, manager, set a formal afternoon tea, using instructions from “Mrs. Crowen’s American Lady’s Cookery Book” published in the 1860s.

Another video features local entertainers taste-testing popular 19th-century dishes, including dandelion greens, beef tongue stew and vinegar pie - all prepared by local food historian Clarissa Clifton and her associates.

“It’s my hope that these and future videos will provide a bit of levity and entertainment to educators and students,” Beemon said.

To view the videos and make a contribution to help fund future videos, visit RootHouseMuseum.com/TV.

Owned and operated by Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the William Root House is one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area.

Interactive touchscreens and comprehensive exhibits tell visitors about life in antebellum Georgia.

Home to the Root family from 1845 to 1886, the house and property have been restored to their circa 1860 appearance.

