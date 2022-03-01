Rebranding of ‘Town Center Community’ unveiled in Cobb

On March 26, they will host the first Noonday Shanty 5K/10K.

Now in its 25th year, the Town Center CID brings leadership, funding and oversight to critical infrastructure and transportation projects like smarter roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks and bike lanes.

The Alliance invests and leads projects that enhance the quality of life in the Town Center Community through public art, greenspace, bikeshare and trails.

This year, Town Center Community is spearheading 14 projects that reflect the future of the district and strengthen connections among neighborhoods, shopping, recreation and nature.

Some of the active projects include:

• South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – a $43.5M road alignment project slated for construction this fall

• Studies for new multi-modal and trail connections in areas like Cobb Place, Chastain Meadows and extensions to the Noonday Creek Trail system

• Engineering and environmental data collection for a new pedestrian bridge connection on the Noonday Creek Trail as it crosses Highway 41

• Freight and Logistics Study – to provide an understanding of freight, truck staging and delivery impacts to not only the district but other portions of unincorporated Cobb County

For more information, visit TownCenterCID.com.