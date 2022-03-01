Rebranding of ‘Town Center Community’ unveiled in Cobb

Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and Town Center Community Alliance recently unveiled a unified brand identity as “Town Center Community.”
Branding recently was launched on gateway markers across Town Center Community near Kennesaw.
“The Town Center CID and Alliance have been working together to bring transformative projects to Town Center for more than five years. It is our shared vision to create a more prosperous future for the Town Center Community,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID, in a statement.
“Our combined approach positions us to better engage our community while preparing for this next season of growth. Just as our two organizations are better together, our community benefits from the coalition of civic and business leaders, residents and students,” Styf added.
Though separate entities, Town Center CID and Alliance collaborate on transformative projects such as the Noonday Creek Trail, Aviation Park, Skip Spann Connector and the Town Center bikeshare.
On March 26, they will host the first Noonday Shanty 5K/10K.
Now in its 25th year, the Town Center CID brings leadership, funding and oversight to critical infrastructure and transportation projects like smarter roads, bridges, trails, sidewalks and bike lanes.
The Alliance invests and leads projects that enhance the quality of life in the Town Center Community through public art, greenspace, bikeshare and trails.
This year, Town Center Community is spearheading 14 projects that reflect the future of the district and strengthen connections among neighborhoods, shopping, recreation and nature.
Some of the active projects include:
• South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – a $43.5M road alignment project slated for construction this fall
• Studies for new multi-modal and trail connections in areas like Cobb Place, Chastain Meadows and extensions to the Noonday Creek Trail system
• Engineering and environmental data collection for a new pedestrian bridge connection on the Noonday Creek Trail as it crosses Highway 41
• Freight and Logistics Study – to provide an understanding of freight, truck staging and delivery impacts to not only the district but other portions of unincorporated Cobb County
For more information, visit TownCenterCID.com.
