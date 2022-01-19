Powder Springs State of the City town hall to be Jan. 25

Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman will deliver his State of the City address at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Tapp Middle School, 3900 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs.
His address also will be a part of the city’s first quarterly town hall.
This “very informational meeting with a lot of topics” will be a part of Thurman’s address, said the city’s communications consultant Jon Gargis in a statement.
As in past years, this town hall will include the status of city initiatives, accomplishments of the past year and what is to come in 2022 and beyond, he added.
A question-and-answer session will conclude the event.
According to the city statement, the town hall meeting is being held at Tapp Middle School “to allow for social distancing” and attendees are “asked to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this time of high transmission.”
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org
