Powder Springs sets dates for qualifying, election

On Nov. 2, elections will be held for three City Council seats in Powder Springs.
Presently, Wards 1, 2 and 3 are represented by Henry Lust, Doris Dawkins and Nancy Farmer, respectively.
The qualifying fees will be $360 for each of these City Council posts - based upon 3 percent of their total gross salary of $12,000 each.
Candidates may qualify from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-19.
These decisions were approved 5-0 on Jan. 19 by the City Council.
Not eligible this year are Mayor Al Thurman, Citywide Councilman Patrick Bordelon and Citywide Councilwoman Patricia Wisdom whose posts will be decided in November 2023.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org