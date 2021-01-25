X

Powder Springs sets dates for qualifying, election

Shown in pre-pandemic days, three of five members of the Powder Springs City Council will have their posts decided by the city's voters on Nov. 2. Contributed
Shown in pre-pandemic days, three of five members of the Powder Springs City Council will have their posts decided by the city's voters on Nov. 2. Contributed

Cobb County | 21 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

On Nov. 2, elections will be held for three City Council seats in Powder Springs.

Presently, Wards 1, 2 and 3 are represented by Henry Lust, Doris Dawkins and Nancy Farmer, respectively.

The qualifying fees will be $360 for each of these City Council posts - based upon 3 percent of their total gross salary of $12,000 each.

Candidates may qualify from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-19.

These decisions were approved 5-0 on Jan. 19 by the City Council.

Not eligible this year are Mayor Al Thurman, Citywide Councilman Patrick Bordelon and Citywide Councilwoman Patricia Wisdom whose posts will be decided in November 2023.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.