Powder Springs restricts bicycles, scooters

Restrictions have been placed on bicycles and more in Powder Springs by a 5-0 vote of the City Council on Nov. 2 - effective immediately.
Bicycles/e-bicycles, scooters/e-scooters and other similarly operated vehicles may not be operated or placed in the public right-of-way or on public property.
Reasons are “to allow for adequate pedestrian traffic flow and to promote public safety,” according to the ordinance.
If not registered with the state, county or the city, these “shareable powered mobility devices” also are prohibited if they are available for rent “by an on-demand portal - whether a smartphone application, membership card or similar method - at unstaffed, self-service locations provided by a party other than the city or a vendor of the city.”
The city’s Police Chief Tony Bailey said the ordinance prohibits pop-up electric bike kiosk rentals in the city.
If they are left in the public right-of-way or on public property, these devices may be removed immediately by the city police department’s property and evidence unit, with an attempt “to notify any identifiable owner of an impounded mobility device within 48 hours of impoundment.”
Costs associated with the recovery of an impounded device will be posted in the city schedule of fees, and charges will be the responsibility of the vehicle’s owner.
