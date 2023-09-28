Powder Springs police will hold National Night Out on Oct. 3

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
17 minutes ago
National Night Out will be held by the Powder Springs police at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive SW, Powder Springs.

Police-community partnership and camaraderie will be the focus during National Night Out.

The annual event takes place across thousands of communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Learn more about National Night Out at natw.org.

Contact event coordinator Michele Coursey at mcoursey@cityofpowdersprings.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
