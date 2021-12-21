Hamburger icon
Powder Springs changes city office locations

In this week before Christmas, city office locations in Powder Springs are moving temporarily while new city offices are constructed in place of the present Municipal Court. The City Hall, shown here, will be replaced with apartments and retail. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Current Powder Springs facilities now have limited access due to the move into new locations.

These city departments are opening their new locations during this week before Christmas Day.

See below for these new locations.

  • City Hall will be located at 4426 Marietta St.
  • Community Development will operate out of the Papa Morris Building, 4181 Atlanta St.
  • Municipal Court will be at 4181 Atlanta St. in the Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center.
  • For on-site payments for sanitation, establishing sanitation service or tax payments, residents should go to the Powder Springs Police Department, 1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway.

The existing City Hall and Community Development buildings will be replaced with a combination of residential (apartments) and retail.

The new two-story City Hall will be on the site of the present one-story Municipal Court, with the addition of a parking deck and an office building in the downtown area.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org, bit.ly/3mlU05J

Carolyn Cunningham
