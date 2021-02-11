No AARP tax help at Cobb Public Libraries

Cobb libraries also will offer limited free printing of federal and state forms when contacted in advance by phone and given the form number or name.

This service will not include instruction books.

Library staff is unable to answer tax questions or provide advice about which forms to use, Brooks said.

Residents are encouraged to review tax-filing information at irs.gov and dor.georgia.gov for details that apply to individual circumstances, including online resources for tax-filing assistance.

Tax season has been delayed since the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue announced 2020 tax filings will be accepted, beginning on Feb. 12, a few weeks later than normal tax-filing schedules, Brooks added.

“Public libraries and other community organizations have long provided tax-filing support to the public,” said Terri Tresp, division director of CCPL Branch Services.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Cobb libraries will not host AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sessions this tax season,” Tresp said.

No in-person, in-branch programs are being offered since all CCPL locations are closed under Cobb County’s limited operations plan due to public health concerns over COVID-19, Brooks added.

Libraries returned to offering only curbside service in late December.

Curbside hours for items ordered in advance are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

For information on CCPL services and resources, including curbside service, visit cobbcounty.org/library/news/library-express.