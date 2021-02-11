No AARP tax help at Cobb Public Libraries

This year no free AARP tax assistance is being offered at Cobb County Public Library locations since they remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Instead CCPL is offering 1040 federal 2020 tax forms and instruction booklets to residents.
While supplies last, forms may be requested by calling any CCPL location providing curbside service at CobbCounty.org/library/locations.
CCPL Communications Specialist Tom Brooks said in a statement on Feb. 8 that curbside service for library items reserved in advance is offered at almost all of the 15 CCPL locations except for three.
Those exceptions are the Switzer Library in downtown Marietta because that facility is under renovation and the Sweetwater Valley and Lewis A. Ray libraries in Austell and Smyrna, respectively.
Cobb libraries also will offer limited free printing of federal and state forms when contacted in advance by phone and given the form number or name.
This service will not include instruction books.
Library staff is unable to answer tax questions or provide advice about which forms to use, Brooks said.
Residents are encouraged to review tax-filing information at irs.gov and dor.georgia.gov for details that apply to individual circumstances, including online resources for tax-filing assistance.
Tax season has been delayed since the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue announced 2020 tax filings will be accepted, beginning on Feb. 12, a few weeks later than normal tax-filing schedules, Brooks added.
“Public libraries and other community organizations have long provided tax-filing support to the public,” said Terri Tresp, division director of CCPL Branch Services.
“Unfortunately, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Cobb libraries will not host AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sessions this tax season,” Tresp said.
No in-person, in-branch programs are being offered since all CCPL locations are closed under Cobb County’s limited operations plan due to public health concerns over COVID-19, Brooks added.
Libraries returned to offering only curbside service in late December.
Curbside hours for items ordered in advance are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For information on CCPL services and resources, including curbside service, visit cobbcounty.org/library/news/library-express.