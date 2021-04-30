Newk’s Eatery reopens in Smyrna with specials

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states.

Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas - all made in-house without fryers or microwaves.

Even its Signature cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery.

Fresh grab-and-go options also are available.

Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options.

Since 2014, Newk’s Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk’s Eatery launched by Newcomb’s late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage 3c ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2020, Newk’s Eatery ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business’ Top 250 Chains.

Newk’s also has been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur.

Information: Newks.com, join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter