ajc logo
X

New Year’s Eve Bash is at The Battery Atlanta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A New Year’s Eve Bash will be held at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta, next to Truist Park.

For children, Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m., with music from four-time GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.

Following the performance, children can join host Mark Owens for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m.

Late Inning celebrations will begin at 9 p.m., with emcee Mark Owens welcoming 12 South Band.

At midnight, the festivities will culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park.

Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900 and 1100 Decks and surface lots will be free for this event from 6-11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Note that the Orange Deck is not included.

For more information, visit batteryatl.com/holidays-2022 or facebook.com/batteryatl.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode6h ago

Breaking: Wellstar, Augusta University Health developing plan for a partnership
3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes
12h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Strand Theatre

See New Year’s events at The Strand
30m ago
Kennesaw hosts Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21
Santa House in Smyrna is Dec. 20, 21
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
11h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top