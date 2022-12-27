New Year’s Eve Bash is at The Battery Atlanta

A New Year’s Eve Bash will be held at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta, next to Truist Park.
For children, Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m., with music from four-time GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.
Following the performance, children can join host Mark Owens for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m.
Late Inning celebrations will begin at 9 p.m., with emcee Mark Owens welcoming 12 South Band.
At midnight, the festivities will culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park.
Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900 and 1100 Decks and surface lots will be free for this event from 6-11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Note that the Orange Deck is not included.
For more information, visit batteryatl.com/holidays-2022 or facebook.com/batteryatl.
