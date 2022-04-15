ajc logo
New Brumby Elementary mural reminds kids to dream big

A new mural debuted at Brumby Elementary School this week. (Courtesy of the Cobb County School District)

A new mural debuted at Brumby Elementary School this week. (Courtesy of the Cobb County School District)

Cobb County
By Leo Tochterman, Marietta Daily Journal for the AJC
2 hours ago

Brumby Elementary School debuted a new mural this week with the hope of inspiring students to dream big.

Painted on an 1100-foot wall, the mural depicts a child floating in outer space, from the artwork of Micah Johnson and his Non-Fungible Token-based character, Aku. NFTs are digital tokens that represent a unique asset like a piece of art, digital content, or media.

The character on the mural was inspired by the question, “Mom, can astronauts be Black?”

The school hopes the mural will remind students to dream big and not set limits on their aspirations.

Muhammad Yungui, who created the new mural at Brumby Elementary School, speaks to students. (Courtesy of the Cobb County School District)

Muhammad Yungui, who created the new mural at Brumby Elementary School, speaks to students. (Courtesy of the Cobb County School District)

Muhammad Yungui, who created the new mural at Brumby Elementary School, speaks to students. (Courtesy of the Cobb County School District)

The mural was painted by artists Candace Caston and Muhammad Yungui, with some help from Brumby students, who painted the flowers at the bottom, representing their dreams.

The district said in the release the mural “is set to serve as the backdrop to future Brumby community events. A place where families can come together for a school musical performance, cookout, or movie night.”

The school will hold a ribbon-cutting for the mural on May 13 at 9 a.m., according to Nan Kiel, a CCSD spokesperson.

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Leo Tochterman, Marietta Daily Journal for the AJC
