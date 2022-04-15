New Brumby Elementary mural reminds kids to dream big

The mural was painted by artists Candace Caston and Muhammad Yungui, with some help from Brumby students, who painted the flowers at the bottom, representing their dreams.

The district said in the release the mural “is set to serve as the backdrop to future Brumby community events. A place where families can come together for a school musical performance, cookout, or movie night.”

The school will hold a ribbon-cutting for the mural on May 13 at 9 a.m., according to Nan Kiel, a CCSD spokesperson.

