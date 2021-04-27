National Day of Prayer in Powder Springs on May 6

Across America, the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer will be observed on May 6.
In Cobb, that event will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, downtown Powder Springs.
This year’s Day of Prayer theme is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty.”
The 2021 verse is “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17).
There will be several lead prayers, praise through music and an inspirational message from the Rev. Dr. R. L. White.
More churches and leaders will be participating.
Churches or organizations that would like to participate in the city’s National of Day of Prayer are asked to contact the city’s Event Coordinator Sherry Garner at sgarner@cityofpowdersprings.org.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org, 8 p.m. May 6 at https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org, youtu.be/zrQHNQ0hwQE