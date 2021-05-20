ajc logo
Memorial Day Ceremony scheduled in Powder Springs

At noon May 31, a Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta St. in front of the Powder Springs Library. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
At noon May 31, a Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta St. in front of the Powder Springs Library. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)

Cobb County | 30 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs and the city will conduct their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at noon May 31.

The location will be the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta St. in front of the Powder Springs Library.

In case of inclement weather, the free ceremony will be held indoors at the Community Room of the Coach George Ford Center behind the library building.

The program will feature:

  • the presentation of Colors by the Post 294 color guard;
  • keynote speaker Seth Callaway, U.S. Army veteran and a former Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, Virginia;
  • the laying of a wreath in honor of fallen comrades;
  • patriotic music; and
  • a rendering of “Taps” to conclude the ceremony.

“The public is cordially invited to join us at this ceremony to honor the many soldiers, sailors and airmen who have died while defending the freedoms America holds so dear in the hearts of its citizens,” said John Hollner in a statement for American Legion Post 294.

Information: American Legion Post 294 at 770-439-0956, CityOfPowderSprings.org/707/Veterans-Memorial, bit.ly/3oCFaHV

