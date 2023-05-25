BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits but labor market remains tight
X

Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in South Cobb

Credit: City of Smyrna

Credit: City of Smyrna

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

In South Cobb, two Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled on May 29 to honor men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died defending the United States of America.

  • Smyrna: The Smyrna ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. The event will be hosted by American Legion Post 160 and sponsored by the city of Smyrna. Find more details at Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22684/953 or alpost160.com.
  • Powder Springs: Sponsored by the city and American Legion Post 294, the Powder Springs ceremony will begin at noon May 29 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs. More information can be found at post294.org and CityOfPowderSprings.org/879/Memorial-Day-Ceremony.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back3h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
2h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
3h ago

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First new Vogtle unit nears 100% power as Southern Co. welcomes new CEO
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Picasa

Acworth Memorial Day ceremony is May 27
2h ago
As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
3h ago
Cobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top