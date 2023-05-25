Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in South Cobb

In South Cobb, two Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled on May 29 to honor men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died defending the United States of America.

Smyrna: The Smyrna ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. The event will be hosted by American Legion Post 160 and sponsored by the city of Smyrna. Find more details at Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22684/953 or alpost160.com.

The Smyrna ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. The event will be hosted by American Legion Post 160 and sponsored by the city of Smyrna. Find more details at Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22684/953 or alpost160.com. Powder Springs: Sponsored by the city and American Legion Post 294, the Powder Springs ceremony will begin at noon May 29 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs. More information can be found at post294.org and CityOfPowderSprings.org/879/Memorial-Day-Ceremony.