Marietta unveils $2.1M facelift to expanded fleet hub

Marietta officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the vehicle hub, 725 North Marietta Parkway NE. The fleet services area of the city’s Public Works building is fresh off a $2.1-million overhaul to expand the garage to nearly 8,500 square feet.

The improvements were funded by the SPLOST penny tax approved by voters as a referendum in 2016. City officials contend the upgrades “greatly enhance” the Fleet Division and nearly doubled the facility’s workspace.