Marietta unveils $2.1M facelift to expanded fleet hub

Marietta unveiled its newly expanded fleet management facility on the grounds of the city’s Public Works Complex.
Marietta officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the vehicle hub, 725 North Marietta Parkway NE. The fleet services area of the city’s Public Works building is fresh off a $2.1-million overhaul to expand the garage to nearly 8,500 square feet.
The improvements were funded by the SPLOST penny tax approved by voters as a referendum in 2016. City officials contend the upgrades “greatly enhance” the Fleet Division and nearly doubled the facility’s workspace.
Marietta has a fleet of more than 700 vehicles and other small pieces of equipment that includes police, fire services, power and water vehicles. The fleet garage is part of an 11.8-acre, city-owned compound anchored by the Public Works Complex that also includes headquarters for Marietta’s Sanitation Department.
The project began in 2020 and was completed in March 2021. A parts supply room and 4,700 square-foot, six-stall vehicle repair depot were added, according to Marietta spokeswoman Lindsey Wiles. Crews replaced the facility’s electrical, HVAC and vehicle exhaust systems, removed asbestos and reconfigured the existing space to make it more usable.