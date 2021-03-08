Marietta takes stronger security measures

The Marietta City Council recently voted 7-0 to approve the use of a $20,000 metal detector for anyone attending meetings in the City Council Chambers.
This action bans the carry of not only guns but also tasers, pepper spray and other items.
During the meeting, City Manager Bill Bruton said three people will be needed to operate the screening.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said screeners already are in place for facial recognition and temperatures before people can enter the City Council Chambers.
During the meeting, Councilman Reggie Copeland, chairperson of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, said several people have been concerned about the lack of this security and are happy to see the Council moving in this direction.
Information: mariettaga.gov/838/Council-Videos