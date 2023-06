Marietta Public Works will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at 725 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Applicants are invited to stop by for an interview and a hot dog.

On-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers may be expected for essential workers in sanitation, streets, traffic and fleet.

Apply: bit.ly/3CcUaDS