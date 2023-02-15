X
Marietta plans women’s self-defense classes

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Marietta Police Department is offering 12-hour Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) classes, starting Feb. 21 for women and April 17 for high school female seniors.

The location will be the Marietta Police Department, 240 Lemon St.

R.A.D. is a simple yet effective self-defense course for only women of all fitness levels to help them successfully learn options to escape attacks.

The R.A.D. program will be delivered during four three-hour classes.

Participation in all four classes is necessary to complete the course.

Participants must be 14 years of age, and a parent or female guardian must attend with anyone 16 and under.

No jewelry is allowed during class, and gym attire is recommended.

To join the waitlist at $10 plus fees, general women’s class registration is eventbrite.com/e/february-womens-self-defense-class-tickets-507461369617.

For $10 plus fees by April 13, registration for female high school seniors is eventbrite.com/e/april-rad-for-high-school-seniors-tickets-507463335497.

Email Lt. Gretchen Ingram at gingram@mariettaga.gov with any questions.

