Marietta plans women’s self-defense classes

Participants must be 14 years of age, and a parent or female guardian must attend with anyone 16 and under.

No jewelry is allowed during class, and gym attire is recommended.

To join the waitlist at $10 plus fees, general women’s class registration is eventbrite.com/e/february-womens-self-defense-class-tickets-507461369617.

For $10 plus fees by April 13, registration for female high school seniors is eventbrite.com/e/april-rad-for-high-school-seniors-tickets-507463335497.

Email Lt. Gretchen Ingram at gingram@mariettaga.gov with any questions.