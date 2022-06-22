Marietta okays property tax decrease

The Marietta City Council voted recently to adopt a balanced budget for fiscal year 2023, with no service reductions, no tax or fee increases and a property tax decrease.
Beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2023, the budget reflects a reduction to the millage rate that will allow Marietta homeowners to see a decrease in their property taxes for the fourth year in a row.
Marietta also has not raised property taxes in 19 years.
In 2001, the city implemented a property assessment freeze that ensures the appraised value of a homeowners’ residence does not increase as long as that resident maintains ownership of the property.
The city’s overall 2023 budget is $392 million, which includes $68.3 million for the general fund budget that pays for general government services.
Marietta’s total millage rate will decline from 4.992 mills to 4.817 mills.
Remaining the same since 2003, the city’s millage rate - that supports the general fund’s governmental services - is currently 2.788 mills.
For more information, call Marietta’s Finance Department/Budget Division at 770-794-5544 or visit mariettaga.gov.
