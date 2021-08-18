Marietta Kiwanis to host 9/11 Memorial events

All are invited to participate in the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, with Field of Flags Memorial events sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta from Sept. 4-18.
The Field of Flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw will honor and memorialize the 2,977 innocent, unsuspecting individuals who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Each U.S.A. flag will represent each life lost to Islamic extremist terrorists on 9/11 in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
Procession of Flags: 10 a.m. Sept. 4 led by the Atlanta Pipe Band from Grace Community Church to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Parking and shuttle bus service to the church will be available from lots on Old Highway 41, beginning at 9 a.m. Return shuttle service will be provided.
Memorial Ceremony: 7:55-11 a.m. Sept. 11 in front of the Visitors Center, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. The ceremony will include:
- bagpiper Tommy Burns
- speaker: retired New York Fire Department Capt. James D’Avolio
- soloist Heather Tamburella
- Marietta Fire Department Color Guard
- 21-Gun Salute by Cobb County
- Riderless Horseman presentation by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department
- CCSD Major Mark Rubio, bugler, will play “Taps” after the reading of the names of the 2,977 innocent victims at the end of the ceremony.
Information: nps.gov/kemo, 911memorial.org/webinar, 911FieldOfFlags.com