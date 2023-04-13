Marietta imposes freeze on new apartments to evaluate zoning practices

Franklin Road, now called the Franklin Gateway, was notorious in the city for its rundown, foreclosed apartments, blighted businesses and high crime rate and is an oft-used example of potential problems with apartments. The city worked for years to revitalize the area with a $68 million redevelopment bond approved by voters, and now it features the Atlanta United training stadium, after-school programs and community-driven transformation.

Eric Bishop, another resident who spoke against the moratorium, said the city officials need to think differently about how multifamily housing can help with development.

“We need to, I think, move beyond this notion that all apartments are bad, that all multifamily is bad,” Bishop told the council.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said the moratorium has nothing to do with apartments or the type of people who live in them; it’s about where to build apartments in the city and how to form mixed-housing neighborhoods, not just “apartment row” like Franklin Gateway used to be.

“The moratorium gives us an opportunity to step back and look at our zoning categories and look at where it makes sense for apartments to go,” Richardson said. “I don’t think every neighborhood, every street, every area makes sense for an apartment.”

Resident Larry Wills spoke in favor of the moratorium and called on the city council to evaluate all of its “loosey-goosey” zoning practices.

“We’re running out of developable space,” he said.

The council approved the moratorium 6-1 with Councilman Joseph Goldstein in opposition.