Marietta High seniors TP campus, continuing school’s decades-old tradition

Classes resumed Tuesday for Marietta City Schools.

The Class of 2022′s outpouring of senior pride Monday night left the Marietta High School campus flush with “copious amounts” of two-ply when students returned, according to Ball. Sheets of TP covered trees, dangled from atop school buildings and even draped Northcutt Stadium, the Blue Devils’ football field.

Monday’s senior roll was a bonding event. Ball noted it represented the first time most of the students have all been together as classmates in a normal school setting since March 2020, when City of Marietta and Cobb County schools closed down due to the pandemic.

“I would say this year, it’s very unique and special to the seniors because obviously their junior year and part of their sophomore year was just an absolute mess with COVID and all things related to shutdowns and quarantines,” Ball said. “Not that toilet paper always makes us feel that way. It’s more about being around their friends.”

Students made signs, some painted their parking spaces and many signed the “Operation Graduation” banner, a pledge to graduate on time. The banner will hang in one of the school’s grand staircases

DJ Rick Moss, a Marietta High School alum, played music through the night. About 200 seniors showed up early Tuesday morning to watch the sunrise together on the first day of classes.

Ball said he will remember Class of 2022 fondly because it was the class of freshman coming in when he took over as the school’s principal in 2018.

“It meant a lot to the staff,” he said. “A lot of them were crying happy tears because they had not been connected to a student on somewhat of a normal face-to-face manner for a long, long time. So it means a lot.”

Caption Toilet paper is left in the Marietta High School parking lot on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, after incoming seniors continued the pranking tradition. Today marks the first day of school for the students. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com) Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution