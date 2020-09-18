X

Marietta eases deadlines for property tax payments

Now Marietta property owners may pay this year's property tax in two equal installments by Oct. 30 and by Jan. 29 to help ease their financial burden during this pandemic. (Courtesy of Marietta)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

To help ease the burden on Marietta property owners during this COVID-19 pandemic, Marietta city officials are allowing property tax payments to be paid in two equal installments for the 2020 tax year.

The first payment due date is Oct. 30, and the second payment is due by Jan. 29, 2021.

Now citizens and property owners can file for all property tax exemptions online.

Also, city officials encourage all payments to be made online to avoid person-to-person contact.

Payments can be made online using the e-check option which has no fees.

If preferred, the payments may be made by credit or debit card but with a 3 percent processing fee charged by the payment facilitator.

Information: Tax Division at 770-794-5680, Mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2955

