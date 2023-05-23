Marietta deadline is May 26 for July 4th parade

The deadline is 5 p.m. May 26 to apply for Marietta’s Let Freedom Ring Parade on July 4.
All applicants will be notified no later than June 10.
The Marietta Parks and Recreation Department is the parade’s organizer.
School bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, local Boy and Girl Scout clubs, area businesses and others can sign up online to be a part of the parade.
To register, go to CityOfMarietta.formstack.com/forms/fourth_of_july_parade.
For more information, call Marietta Parks and Recreation at 770-794-5601 or visit mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration.
