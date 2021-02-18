Marietta City Schools superintendent to give update on Feb. 24

Before leading Marietta City Schools, Rivera served as the Chief of Staff for the Cobb County School District, which has 112 schools and more than 111,000 students.

He was a principal for nine years at three high schools: South Cobb High School in Austell (2005-2009), Campbell High School in Smyrna (2009-2011) and Westlake High School in South Fulton County (2011-2014).

Before being appointed principal, Rivera held positions as a high school assistant principal, special education teacher and coach in the Cobb County School District.

Registration for the Marietta Area Council breakfast is open until Feb. 19 for in-person attendance at www.cobbchamber.org/events.

Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding attending chamber in-person events, visit www.cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/in-person-events.aspx.

To attend online, attendees can register for the event by 5 p.m. Feb. 22, selecting the virtual attendance option at www.cobbchamber.org/events.

Online attendees will be sent the link to view the Marietta Area Council livestream in advance of the event.

All open to the public, the Cobb Chamber Area Councils represent six geographical areas of Cobb County: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

