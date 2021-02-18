Marietta City Schools superintendent to give update on Feb. 24

The Cobb Chamber’s first Marietta Area Council of this year will host Dr. Grant Rivera on Feb. 24 as he begins his second term as the Marietta City Schools superintendent.
With 11 schools, approximately 8,900 students and 1,400 employees under his guidance, Rivera “remains committed to serving every child and supporting every family,” according to a MCS statement.
“He believes great schools and communities are built on the combined strength of talented educators and an engaged community,” the statement added.
Founded in 1892, MCS is one of only a few school systems nationwide able to provide the full International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum for K-12.
During this breakfast program on Feb. 24 at the Hilton Atlanta / Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, he will share an update from his team and how businesses and neighborhoods can help.
Before leading Marietta City Schools, Rivera served as the Chief of Staff for the Cobb County School District, which has 112 schools and more than 111,000 students.
He was a principal for nine years at three high schools: South Cobb High School in Austell (2005-2009), Campbell High School in Smyrna (2009-2011) and Westlake High School in South Fulton County (2011-2014).
Before being appointed principal, Rivera held positions as a high school assistant principal, special education teacher and coach in the Cobb County School District.
Registration for the Marietta Area Council breakfast is open until Feb. 19 for in-person attendance at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted.
For a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding attending chamber in-person events, visit www.cobbchamber.org/your-chamber/in-person-events.aspx.
To attend online, attendees can register for the event by 5 p.m. Feb. 22, selecting the virtual attendance option at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
Online attendees will be sent the link to view the Marietta Area Council livestream in advance of the event.
All open to the public, the Cobb Chamber Area Councils represent six geographical areas of Cobb County: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.
Information: Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org, marietta-city.org