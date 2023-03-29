Lost Mountain cityhood put on hold

In the May primary election in 2022, 58% of voters rejected Lost Mountain cityhood.

Cityhood opponents in part blamed the campaign itself for Lost Mountain’s drubbing at the ballot box. State lawmakers moved the election up months earlier than expected, leaving little time to convince skeptical county residents that they should form a city.

Additionally, cityhood supporters frequently promoted misinformation in community events and campaign ads, labeling Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid as a threat to suburbia, and claiming without evidence that apartments and crime were coming for their neighborhoods under the county government’s leadership.

Setzler said he hopes to bring cityhood forward again after gaining more community support and finalizing the charter.

“When all those conditions are set, the process of filing a bill and moving through the legislative process can be very straightforward,” Setzler said. “I want it to really focus on building the community support first, rather than legislation first and committee support second.”