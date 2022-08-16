ajc logo
Life Surge business event in Cobb on Aug. 20

Appearing in person, among the speakers for the Life Surge business event will be (l-r) Willie Robertson, Priscilla Shirer, Nick Vujicic and Tim Tebow at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Aug. 20. (Courtesy of Life Surge)

Appearing in person, among the speakers for the Life Surge business event will be (l-r) Willie Robertson, Priscilla Shirer, Nick Vujicic and Tim Tebow at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Aug. 20. (Courtesy of Life Surge)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Life Surge is coming to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta on Aug. 20.

Attending live, among the guest speakers at this Christian business event will be Duck Commander CEO and Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson, “Life Without Limbs” motivational entrepreneur Nick Vujicic, speaker/author/entrepreneur Priscilla Shirer, Kingdom ambassador/philanthropist/entrepreneur Tim Tebow, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels founder Anne Beiler and Kingdom entrepreneurs, the Benham Brothers.

Tickets are $24, $199 or $999.

Buy tickets at lifesurge.ticketspice.com/life-surge-atlanta.

For more information, visit lifesurge.com/atlanta.

