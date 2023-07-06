Learn about homeschooling in Cobb July 27-29

The Southeast Homeschool Expo is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta on July 27-29.

Homeschooling for Excellence 101 will be presented on July 27, then the Teen Leadership Conference on July 28-29 and KidsZone for ages 4 to 12 on July 27-29.

The expo will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29.

Before July 15, the discounted rate is $20 per person for the expo.

At-the-door registration is $30 per person for the expo.

Children under age 18 are free when attending expo workshops and the exhibit hall with their parents.

For Homeschooling for Excellence 101 workshops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27, fees are $45 person before July 15 or $55 per person after July 15 but free for children under age 18.

Fees for KidZone are $50 per day or $90 for two days.

KidZone is offered from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27-29.

For the Teen Leadership Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 and 29, fees are $15 per teen before July 15 or $25 per teen after July 15.

Lunch is not included.

Homeschool Expo volunteers will receive free admission.

For more information, email info@SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com or visit SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com/dates-times-and-costs or facebook.com/SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.