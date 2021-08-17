Kennesaw postpones vote for development with 395 apartments, townhouses

Daniel Harari, Related Development’s acquisition manager, said he’d already begun meeting with residents to offer them payouts. He said he wants to meet with all of the residents individually to craft relocation plans for them before the company closes on buying the property.

Several residents of the mobile home community attended the Aug. 4 planning meeting, but many were Spanish-speaking and could not follow along with the discussions. The planning board opted to table the discussion until Sept. 1 and will have an interpreter at that meeting to translate for residents.

The mobile home property is one of three parcels that make up the 32.7 acres upon which Related Development plans to build. The other two small parcels are positioned along Old 41 Highway.

The project represents the second phase of the Kennesaw Marketplace development, which was originally approved in 2015. The shopping mall sits just across the Noonday Creek from the proposed residential project, which is named “Old 41 Apartments,” according to plans submitted to the city.

Developers plan to build pedestrian access points to the 52-acre shopping mall as well as the Noonday Creek trail system.

Atlanta-based Fuqua Development developed Kennesaw Marketplace, which is poised to have 27 shops along U.S. 41 when it’s built out.