Kennesaw opens Depot Park on June 25

Kennesaw’s Depot Park will open at 9 a.m. Friday at 2820 Cherokee St.
In 2015, the city of Kennesaw began planning for updates and improvements to the original Depot Park Master Plan, which had been adopted in 2008, according to Kennesaw Communication and Engagement Manager Becca Graham.
The master plan was updated to include many program changes.
Depot Park, located in historic downtown, is in front of the city’s Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History and next to the city’s recently completed Gateway Park.
Plans for Depot Park are to host ample green space, an amphitheater and additional amenities to promote active living, Graham said.
To date, Phases 1 to 7 have been completed. Phase 8 is in the design phase.
- Phase 1: Museum ADA & Underpass
- Phase 2: Land Acquisition
- Phase 3: Gateway Park
- Phase 4: Engineering & Permitting
- Phase 5: Grading & Wetland Mitigation
- Phase 6: Depot Park Parking Improvements
- Phase 7: Parking Lawn & Upper Meadow
- Phase 8: Amphitheater & Festival Area
The event will be broadcast live to the city’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person at facebook.com/CityOfKennesaw.