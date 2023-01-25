BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4th serious crash today causes delays on I-75, this time in Cobb
Kennesaw deadline for small business grants is Feb. 1

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

This year the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority will sponsor the Main Street on the Move Flex Grants.

KDDA will award grants - ranging from $500 to $2,500 - to small businesses in downtown Kennesaw.

The grants are designed to assist projects that will enhance productivity, expand or improve business processes, improve service delivery, support business expansion or improve business facilities/infrastructure, according to a KDDA statement.

Grant amounts are discretionary, and they will be awarded based on need and potential impact.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 1.

Download the application at kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kdda-flex-grant.

Carolyn Cunningham
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
