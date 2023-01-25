Kennesaw deadline for small business grants is Feb. 1

This year the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority will sponsor the Main Street on the Move Flex Grants.
KDDA will award grants - ranging from $500 to $2,500 - to small businesses in downtown Kennesaw.
The grants are designed to assist projects that will enhance productivity, expand or improve business processes, improve service delivery, support business expansion or improve business facilities/infrastructure, according to a KDDA statement.
Grant amounts are discretionary, and they will be awarded based on need and potential impact.
Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Download the application at kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kdda-flex-grant.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest