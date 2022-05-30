Homeschool Expo coming to Cobb

The Southeast Homeschool Expo is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, on July 29-30, with a promo code for free admission ending at 11:59 p.m. May 31.
To be used at checkout, the code free2022 is not valid for Homeschooling for Excellence 101 on July 28, Teen Leadership Conference on July 29-30 or KidsZone for ages 4 to 12 on July 28-30.
Volunteers also earn free admission.
For more information, email info@SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com or visit bit.ly/3MrjmtS.
