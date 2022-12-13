‘Holidays at The Strand’ continue in Marietta

“Holidays at The Strand” are continuing this month at The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, downtown Marietta.
Among the offerings are:
- “A Christmas Tradition” - through Dec. 22. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances times and days are Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 21-22 at 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
- “3 Redneck Tenors Christmas Spec-tac-yule-ar” - 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at $25, $45 or $55.
- “Elf” film (PG, 2003) - 8 p.m. Dec. 15 for $10.
- “A Christmas Royal Tea and Grand Yuletide Ball” - Dec. 17-18 and 20-22, with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 17, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 20, noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at $30 per ticket. Children especially are encouraged to attend.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life Movie Marathon” (PG, 1946) - 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at $12 per ticket. Fuzzy pajamas are encouraged, and popcorn and drinks will be served.
- “Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas” - 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at $20 per ticket. A live band will accompany local singers and storytelling.
For more information, visit EarlSmithStrand.secure.force.com/ticket/# or facebook.com/StrandMarietta.
