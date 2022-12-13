ajc logo
‘Holidays at The Strand’ continue in Marietta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
“Holidays at The Strand” are continuing this month at The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, downtown Marietta.

Among the offerings are:

  • “A Christmas Tradition” - through Dec. 22. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances times and days are Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 21-22 at 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
  • “3 Redneck Tenors Christmas Spec-tac-yule-ar” - 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at $25, $45 or $55.
  • “Elf” film (PG, 2003) - 8 p.m. Dec. 15 for $10.
  • “A Christmas Royal Tea and Grand Yuletide Ball” - Dec. 17-18 and 20-22, with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 17, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 20, noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at $30 per ticket. Children especially are encouraged to attend.
  • “It’s a Wonderful Life Movie Marathon” (PG, 1946) - 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at $12 per ticket. Fuzzy pajamas are encouraged, and popcorn and drinks will be served.
  • “Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas” - 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at $20 per ticket. A live band will accompany local singers and storytelling.

For more information, visit EarlSmithStrand.secure.force.com/ticket/# or facebook.com/StrandMarietta.

Carolyn Cunningham
