Hearings begin again in January on Cobb 2040 plan

Beginning in January, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will continue their public meetings on their five-year update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan in various locations.
All lasting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. except 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, hearings will be:
- Jan. 13. Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna.
- Jan. 24. Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
- Feb. 3. South Cobb Community Center, 640 Lions Club Drive, Mableton.
- Feb. 17. West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs.
- Feb. 24 at 6-7:30 p.m. online.
- March 10. Open House at Hudgins Hall, Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.
Hearings will be available for public viewing on the Cobb County Government YouTube channel.
Purposes of these hearings are to present information on the update process, including a public meeting schedule and information on how everyone can get involved.
Interested individuals may stay informed on the five-year update by visiting cobbcounty.org/comp-plan.
Once available, all details and updates will be posted at this website.
As they are confirmed, further meetings during the next six months will be posted.
The five-year update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
For the next 20 years, this 2040 Comprehensive Plan is Cobb County’s long-range policy document and growth strategy.
The plan reflects the community’s vision through needs, opportunities, goals, policies and a community work program.
Also, the plan “guides future development that promotes an environment of predictability for existing and future residents, businesses, industry and investors,” according to a county statement.
Community survey: arcg.is/1avWem0
Information: bit.ly/3HbwCQl
