Hearings begin again in January on Cobb 2040 plan

Interested individuals may stay informed on the five-year update by visiting cobbcounty.org/comp-plan.

Once available, all details and updates will be posted at this website.

As they are confirmed, further meetings during the next six months will be posted.

The five-year update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

For the next 20 years, this 2040 Comprehensive Plan is Cobb County’s long-range policy document and growth strategy.

The plan reflects the community’s vision through needs, opportunities, goals, policies and a community work program.

Also, the plan “guides future development that promotes an environment of predictability for existing and future residents, businesses, industry and investors,” according to a county statement.

Community survey: arcg.is/1avWem0

Information: bit.ly/3HbwCQl