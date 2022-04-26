Free Veterans Resource Fair is on May 13-14

The free We CARE Veteran Resource Fair is coming up 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.
Based in Marietta, United Military Care is the host for this event that is open to all veterans - regardless of when they served, their discharge status and whether or not they enrolled in the VA - and their families/caregivers.
Free parking, free meals and free giveaways will be provided.
Learn about veteran benefits, free legal help, food assistance, aging resources and employment.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3KTRjTj.
Visit facebook.com/UnitedMilitaryCare or UnitedMilitaryCare.org for more information.
