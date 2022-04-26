BreakingNews
AJC POLL: Kemp has strong shot to knock out Perdue without a runoff
Free Veterans Resource Fair is on May 13-14

A free We CARE Veteran Resource Fair is scheduled for May 13 and 14 at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta. (Courtesy of United Military Care)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

The free We CARE Veteran Resource Fair is coming up 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Based in Marietta, United Military Care is the host for this event that is open to all veterans - regardless of when they served, their discharge status and whether or not they enrolled in the VA - and their families/caregivers.

Free parking, free meals and free giveaways will be provided.

Learn about veteran benefits, free legal help, food assistance, aging resources and employment.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/3KTRjTj.

Visit facebook.com/UnitedMilitaryCare or UnitedMilitaryCare.org for more information.

