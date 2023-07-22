Free Veterans Fair is Aug. 4-5 in Cobb

Credit: United Military Care

Credit: United Military Care

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
10 minutes ago
United Military Care will host the We CARE Veterans Fair on Aug. 4-5 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

Veterans, who meet income requirements, may preregister for free legal care provided at the fair by the Emory School of Law Volunteer Veterans Program at form.jotform.com/230874300272146.

Also based on income requirements, veterans may preregister for a free vision exam and glasses at form.jotform.com/231563284790057 for themselves, their spouses and their children.

This service is provided by VSP Eyes of Hope Program.

Veterans also may register for groceries at wecarevetfair.com.

The fair is open to all veterans, spouses, families, survivors and caregivers.

Learn about VA home loans, the PACT Act, hearing aids and other veterans benefits.

The Veterans Crisis Line is 988, then press 1.

For more information on the fair, visit UnitedMilitaryCare.org or facebook.com/UnitedMilitaryCare.

Carolyn Cunningham
