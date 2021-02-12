Free food offered in Cobb, Douglas

While food boxes last, details include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 20 on:

Thursdays - Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville.

Fridays - Kingdom Builders, 8271 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglasville.

Fridays - Legion Park, 5514 Austell-Powder Springs Road Road SW, Austell.

Saturdays - Eastwood Baptist Church, 1150 Allgood Road NE, Marietta.

Cobb Senior Services staff will hold drive-up services for Cobb residents, ages 60 and older, to receive shelf-stable food from 11 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last, on Feb. 12 and 26 at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta.

An ID, showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior, is required upon arrival.

No appointment is needed.

Donations of food and supplies are being accepted by appointment only due to COVID-19, with no items to be left outside.

Call 770-528-2009 to schedule a time for drop-off.

To view a list of needed items or to make a financial donation, visit CobbSeniors.org.