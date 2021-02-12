Free food offered in Cobb, Douglas

Free meals will be offered to senior citizens and families in Cobb and Douglas counties during February and March.
Hot meals will be provided from noon to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 during this drive-thru event at WellStar’s Atherton Place Senior Living Community, 111 Tower Road, Marietta.
Each meal will include one meat, two sides and a dessert.
Register by Feb. 21 by calling 770-421-7300.
For families and senior citizens in Cobb and Douglas counties, free food boxes will be given away by Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and Ipsum Diagnostics.
While food boxes last, details include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 20 on:
- Thursdays - Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, Douglasville.
- Fridays - Kingdom Builders, 8271 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglasville.
- Fridays - Legion Park, 5514 Austell-Powder Springs Road Road SW, Austell.
- Saturdays - Eastwood Baptist Church, 1150 Allgood Road NE, Marietta.
Cobb Senior Services staff will hold drive-up services for Cobb residents, ages 60 and older, to receive shelf-stable food from 11 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last, on Feb. 12 and 26 at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta.
An ID, showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior, is required upon arrival.
No appointment is needed.
Donations of food and supplies are being accepted by appointment only due to COVID-19, with no items to be left outside.
Call 770-528-2009 to schedule a time for drop-off.
To view a list of needed items or to make a financial donation, visit CobbSeniors.org.