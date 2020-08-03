X

Free Cobb webinars about small business grants

(L-R) Cobb Commissioners Bob Ott, JoAnn Birrell, Chairman Mike Boyce, Keli Gambrill and Lisa Cupid will hold free webinars on Aug. 4-6, 12 and 14 to help small business owners understand the application process for a second round of grants - up to $20,000 to $40,000 for each eligible business. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 16 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb County commissioners and the Cobb Chamber are launching a free webinar series to educate small business owners on the application process and eligibility requirements for new grants.

Beginning Aug. 4, the webinar series features Cobb commissioners and Cobb city representatives.

Attendees may ask questions during each hour-long webinar about the small business grant process.

This second round of applications for the Small Business Relief Grants means eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Round two applications are open until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at SelectCobb.com/grants.

Information on the webinar series: Jinnie Christensen at 770-859-2357 or jchristensen@CobbChamber.org

Information on the second round of SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants: SelectCobb team at 770-859-2364 or grants@selectcobb.com

