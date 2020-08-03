Free Cobb webinars about small business grants

Cobb County commissioners and the Cobb Chamber are launching a free webinar series to educate small business owners on the application process and eligibility requirements for new grants.
Beginning Aug. 4, the webinar series features Cobb commissioners and Cobb city representatives.
Attendees may ask questions during each hour-long webinar about the small business grant process.
This second round of applications for the Small Business Relief Grants means eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Round two applications are open until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at SelectCobb.com/grants.
- Aug. 4 at 10-11 a.m. with Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, Small Business Grants Selection Committee Chairman Steve Ewing, Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, Cobb Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason and Cobb Chamber COO/SelectCobb Executive Director Dana Johnson. Register: CobbChamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Board-of-Commissioners-Chairman-Mike-Boyce-9538/details
- Aug. 5 at 2-3 p.m. with Cobb District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, Cobb Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason and Cobb Chamber COO/SelectCobb Executive Director Dana Johnson. Register: CobbChamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-Bob-Ott-District-2-9542/details
- Aug. 6 at 2-3 p.m. with Cobb District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid, Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, Powder Springs Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust, Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, Cobb Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason and Cobb Chamber COO/SelectCobb Executive Director Dana Johnson. Register: CobbChamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-Lisa-Cupid-District-4-9543/details
- Aug. 12 at 10-11 a.m. with Cobb District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, Cobb Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason and Cobb Chamber COO/SelectCobb Executive Director Dana Johnson. CobbChamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-JoAnn-Birrell-District-3-9544/details
- Aug. 14 at 3-4 p.m. with Cobb District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, Cobb Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason and Cobb Chamber COO/SelectCobb Executive Director Dana Johnson. CobbChamber.org/events/Small-Business-Grants-Discussion-with-Cobb-Commissioner-Keli-Gambrill-District-1-9545/details
Information on the webinar series: Jinnie Christensen at 770-859-2357 or jchristensen@CobbChamber.org
Information on the second round of SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants: SelectCobb team at 770-859-2364 or grants@selectcobb.com