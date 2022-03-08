Former UGA Coach Mark Richt to speak at Cobb Prayer Breakfast on May 5

Tickets are on sale now for the 38th annual Cobb County Prayer Breakfast, with former University of Georgia head football coach Mark Richt as the guest speaker.
Coinciding with the National Day of Prayer, the prayer breakfast will take place on May 5, with fellowship and coffee starting at 6:30 a.m. and the breakfast and program from 7-9 a.m.
The event will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
The theme of this year’s National Day of Prayer is a call to praise God in prayer - “Exalt the Lord who has established us” - based on Colossians 2:6-7.
Scott Gregory, co-chair of the Cobb County Prayer Breakfast Committee, said in a statement, “Coach Richt’s faith walk has been such an enormous influence on scores of young people over the years, including my own. I was fortunate to attend Fellowship of Christian Athlete meetings in Tallahassee, Florida as a young person, where Coach (Bobby) Bowden and Coach Richt shared the importance of ‘Faith, Family and Football.’ The stories and lessons had a lasting impact on me.”
Gregory added, “We are so grateful to Coach Richt for his willingness to join our community in prayer on May 5 and to share the power of prayer and faith with us.”
Tickets, tables of 10 and sponsorships are available at CobbCountyPrayerBreakfast.org by using the tickets link to register.
Tickets are $30 each, with a $2.54 convenience fee.
For more information, contact ccprayerbreakfast@gmail.com.
