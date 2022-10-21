First Kennesaw cemetery tours are Oct. 28-30

The Kennesaw Cemetery Foundation and the Kennesaw Cemetery Preservation Commission will host their first “Life in the Cemetery” tours.
Rain or shine, the tours will begin at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30 at the Kennesaw City Cemetery, 3000 Cemetery Road, Kennesaw.
On this guided walk of the Kennesaw City Cemetery, guests may learn more about the city’s history from eight “dearly departed” residents, including farmers, business leaders, bankers and journalists.
Tickets are $13 each.
Purchase tickets at KennesawCemetery.org.
Each tour is limited to 15 participants.
