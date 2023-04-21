Fire at Cobb apartment complex displaces nearly 60 residents

Michelle Dean said she made it out of her apartment with her cellphone, keys and the clothes on her back, but she lost everything else. A banging at her door alerted her to the danger, and she and her 31-year-old son fled for their lives.

“As I’m coming up the hallway, they are telling me to hurry up because the flames are coming,” Dean said.

Dean was primarily concerned for a neighbor with a baby, but she said all her neighbors made it out of the building safely. While officials have not said what caused the fire, Dean said it appeared to have started outside.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

After nearly a decade building a life at Lake Crossing, she was faced with the prospect of starting over.

“It’s all material stuff,” she said Friday morning as she surveyed the damage. “Just by God’s grace, we’re OK. It’s going to be OK.”